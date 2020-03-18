Broadway Music representated at 63rd Annual Lakes District Festival

My students of Broadway Music Studio: Clara Pesch, Odin Vetsch, Bella Monkman, Kaison Paquette, Olivia Penninga & Melissa Pesch performed in a variety of categories from: Baroque, Classical, Romantic, Contemporary & Popular at the 63rd Annual Lakes District Festival each earning high marks for their playing and collectively bringing home 11 gold ribbons.

My students of Broadway Music Studio: Clara Pesch, Odin Vetsch, Bella Monkman, Kaison Paquette, Olivia Penninga & Melissa Pesch performed in a variety of categories from: Baroque, Classical, Romantic, Contemporary & Popular at the 63rd Annual Lakes District Festival each earning high marks for their playing and collectively bringing home 11 gold ribbons.

They learnt so much from adjudicator, Dr. Stephen Smith and came home with useful tips to help further their skills. It was an honour to cheer them on and witness them shine in a competitive, yet encouraging atmosphere; they played with such poise and passion and I couldn’t be any prouder of them.

Smithers Interior News