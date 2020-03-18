Bella Monkman and Kaison Paquette. (Contributed photo)

Broadway Music representated at 63rd Annual Lakes District Festival

My students of Broadway Music Studio: Clara Pesch, Odin Vetsch, Bella Monkman, Kaison Paquette, Olivia Penninga & Melissa Pesch performed in a variety of categories from: Baroque, Classical, Romantic, Contemporary & Popular at the 63rd Annual Lakes District Festival each earning high marks for their playing and collectively bringing home 11 gold ribbons.

My students of Broadway Music Studio: Clara Pesch, Odin Vetsch, Bella Monkman, Kaison Paquette, Olivia Penninga & Melissa Pesch performed in a variety of categories from: Baroque, Classical, Romantic, Contemporary & Popular at the 63rd Annual Lakes District Festival each earning high marks for their playing and collectively bringing home 11 gold ribbons.

They learnt so much from adjudicator, Dr. Stephen Smith and came home with useful tips to help further their skills. It was an honour to cheer them on and witness them shine in a competitive, yet encouraging atmosphere; they played with such poise and passion and I couldn’t be any prouder of them.

Smithers Interior News

Previous story
ECHO Players season postponed due to COVID-19 situation

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Vehicle theft suspect remains in jail

    Charged with six offences, including obstructing police

  • Houston seniors keeping active by curling

    Seniors in Houston keep active one way by curling every Thursday from 10 a.m. till noon. It's great exercise and lots of fun and open to any seniors, $10 for drop in and lunch is served after the game. There will be two more dates before the ice goes out so come on out and join in the fun. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • Curling for students in Houston

    Houston curling ice is used by the community including Mr. Becks grade 8 thru 12 Outdoor Living Class. The class has been utilizing the ice time every Tuesdays and Fridays from 1:55 until 3 p.m. They are required to have indoor shoes for the ice and a helmet. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • Burns Lake Minor Hockey winners

    Burns Lake Minor Hockey winners are as follows: $3500 Becky Thompson, $2000 Sheryl Worthing, $1500 Ken Chalmers. (Lakes District News photo)

  • CERS meets to plan wildfire season ahead in Burns Lake

    The Chinook Emergency Response (CERS) has been hard at work since their creation in 2018. A recent meeting at Grassy Plains School yielded fruitful discussions between members.

  • Broadway Music representated at 63rd Annual Lakes District Festival

    My students of Broadway Music Studio: Clara Pesch, Odin Vetsch, Bella Monkman, Kaison Paquette, Olivia Penninga & Melissa Pesch performed in a variety of categories from: Baroque, Classical, Romantic, Contemporary & Popular at the 63rd Annual Lakes District Festival each earning high marks for their playing and collectively bringing home 11 gold ribbons.

  • Town votes to sign onto Regional District’s new mass notification agreement

    The new plan will cost the Regional District $11,500 per year for the first two years