Broadfork Duo play for Care-A-Van at next Comox Valley First Tuesday Fundraiser

The next 1st Tuesday Fundraiser at the Mex Pub takes place on March 3. It will feature the Broadfork Duo, Corey Frances and Michelle Francis Fillion, supporting the Comox Bay Care Society Care-A-Van.

Michelle Francis Fillion and Corey Frances are Broadfork Duo, and will be playing at the Mex Pub Tuesday, March 3 to raise funds for the Care-A-Van. Photo supplied.

Foodstuff will also be accepted for the Comox Valley Food Bank.

The Comox Bay Care Society Care-A-Van is a non-profit, community-funded mobile outreach health unit that provides no-fee health care and social development services directly to clients on the streets of Comox Valley.

The Broadfork Duo is a combination of Fillion’s Iris Dement/Gillian Welch with a touch of southern smooth vocals and rhythm guitar, and Frances’ smokin’ hot pickin’ and first-class vocals. Harmonic, eclectic, and down home, they definitely deliver the goods.

The show starts at 7:30. Admission is by donation.

