British comedy duo James and Jamesy present O Christmas Tea

Production comes to Abbotsford Arts Centre on Wednesday, Nov. 20

British comedy duo James & Jamesy bring the production O Christmas Tea to Abbotsford on Nov. 20. (Photo by Thaddeus Hink)

Fans of Monty Python, Mr. Bean, and Dr. Seuss, grab your teacups!

British comedy duo James and Jamesy bring the rollicking holiday comedy O Christmas Tea to Abbotsford on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Reminiscent of classic British pantos, O Christmas Tea is rich with word play, comic physicality, and cleverly crafted interactive elements; however, it is James and Jamesy’s boundless imagination and endearing chemistry that bring to life the magic of this unique festive experience.

During the action-packed production, a Christmas wish for tea is fulfilled in titanic proportions.

The world floods with tea, leaving the duo to find innovative and hilarious solutions to keep them afloat as they try to make their way back home.

“The Christmas season is a magical time of year that brings people of all ages together; a time when we are encouraged to dream big, embrace imagination, and celebrate a childlike excitement for merriment,” says Alastair Knowles (Jamesy), the eccentric half of the award-winning duo.

David MacMurray Smith, Aaron Malkin (James), and Alastair Knowles (Jamesy) are creators, performers, and educators of physical comedy and physical theatre.

Since 2012, James and Jamesy productions have been performed over 750 times across the UK, US, and Canada, earning lifetime fans and rave reviews.

In 2017, they sold out performances at the Edinburgh Fringe and in 2018 performed a five-week run off Broadway at New York’s SoHo Playhouse.

Among other accolades, the physical comedians are winners of the Canadian Comedy Award for Best Live Ensemble and are 22-time “Best of Fest” winners on the international comedy circuit.

James and Jamesy’s unique humour appeals to those of all ages and fosters an inclusive atmosphere, encouraging of audience involvement.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at Abbotsford Arts Centre, 2329 Crescent Way. Tickets range from $29 to $39 and are available at abbotsfordarts.abbyschools.ca or by calling 604-852-0966.

The production also comes to Mission’s Clarke Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m. (brownpapertickets.com or 604-820-3961) and the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. (chilliwackculturalcentre.ca or 604-391-7469).