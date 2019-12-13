British Comedy coming to Trail

Aaron Malkin (as James) and Alastair Knowles (Jamesy) are bringing their O Christmas Tea comedy show to Trail on Dec. 21.

Buckle your theatre seats and grab your teacups, for a unique brand of hilarity this holiday season.

The award-winning British comedy duo of James and Jamesy are coming to The Bailey Theatre to present their holiday comedy, “O Christmas Tea.”

The show goes Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. with tickets available online or the Bailey box office.

Reminiscent of classic British pantos, “O Christmas Tea” is rich with wordplay, comic physicality, and cleverly crafted interactive elements, yet it is the duo’s chemistry and charisma that provide the real magic of this play.

James and Jamesy have already won just about every comedy award they can, and the reason is obvious: these two are exceptional.

Stepping away from their Off-Broadway debut in New York, the duo will be making a stop in Trail on Dec. 21.

“The Christmas season is the time of year when we are encouraged to dream big, embrace imagination, and celebrate child-like excitement for magic and merriment,” says Jamesy (Alastair Knowles) the quirky half of London’s 3-time Impresario Award-winning duo.

Juxtaposing British propriety with an unabashed love for the absurd, “O Christmas Tea” casts away the conventions of theatre and joyously breaks the fourth wall. Just about the only thing these two don’t break is their tea set in this wonderful evening of play and whimsy.

“In ‘O Christmas Tea,’ Jamesy’s wish for tea is granted, but with catastrophic and uproarious repercussions,” says Knowles.

“As tea fills my flat, then bursts through the fourth wall to flood the world, our performance spills from the stage into the audience. Classic aquatic narratives like Jaws, Noah’s ark, and the Titanic are all steeped together and thematically wrapped up in the Christmas spirit.”

Describing any part of this show does the art a disservice, as this show must be seen to be understood. Go see this show!