British cellist, international pianist to play at LCMS

By Melody Ahmed

The Langley Community Music School will be holding its next Concerts Café Classico, on Sunday, April 29 at 2:30 p.m.

The concert will be featuring the famous British cellist, Michael Kevin Jones, and Bruce Vogt who is Victoria’s internationally celebrated pianist.

When Michael Kevin Jones was a student at the Royal College of Music, he was chosen to play for the Royal family. Since then he has become a solo cellist and has toured the world. Jones has recorded and received awards for many of his solo works and partner works.

Bruce Vogt is a global performer and a professor at the University of Victoria’s school of Music. Vogt is known as “technical perfection paired with emotional expressiveness” in Germany, “rare grandeur” in London, and “a virtuoso” in Paris, according to a press release from LCMS.

The event will begin with an introduction of the musicians, followed by a short break and then the concert.

Musical works by Bach, Brahms, Liszt, Rachmaninoff and Goens, along with Joachin Rodrigo’s “Como una fantasia,” will be performed from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tickets for this event are sold at $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased by contacting 604-534-2848 or at the Rose Gellert Hall, located at 4899 207 St.

More information can be found at www.LangleyMusic.com.

