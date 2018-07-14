Brisas del Palmar entertains with harmonious vocals and on stage exuberance

Golden Star Staff

The quintet of internationally-acclaimed musicians El Grupo Cubana – Brisas del Palmar, comes from Santiago de Cuba.

The group was formed nearly 20 years ago in the heartland of Cuba’s finest music by brothers Rosel and Yordanis Lamoru. Brisas del Palmar quickly established itself as one of the leading traditional groups in Cuba and has won several prestigious awards. Lauded for their exceptional musical and vocal skills and onstage exuberance, Brisas del Palmar is making its third appearance at Summer Kicks this year on Wednesday, July 18 at 7 p.m. in Spirit Square.

Brisas del Palmar have a unique sound and ability to arrange and perform their four voices in harmony, and produce a captivating sound.

Rosel Lamoru is the principal arranger, composer and guitarist. The band is a vital part of the Grupo 450, a prestigious catalogue at the Cuban Institute of Music of the best Cuban music groups in the Province of Santiago de Cuba.

They won special recognition at the 2000 International Festival of Boleros in Santiago de Cuba. They placed second in the 2001 Festival of Singers of the Americas, held in Guantanamo, Cuba (a competition of ensembles from all over Cuba, Mexico, Central and South America).

In 2002, they were honoured with the award for the best new group in the Americas.

Brisas del Palmar is featured daily on the national tourism radio station of Cuba. Brisas del Palmar performed regularly at the Bodeguita del Medio, the Havana bar made famous by Ernest Hemingway, now the most important music venue in Havana.

They have toured British Columbia and Alberta since 2003, playing to enthusiastic crowds at music festivals and summer concerts. In 2012, they represented Cuba in the First Cultural Encounter in El Salvador.

Brisas del Palmar will be joined by local David Whyte to provide music in between sets.

Next week, July 25, catch Roberto Lopez and Criollo Electrik, a joyous, award-winning blend of Colombian, Caribbean, and African music that will absolutely have you dancing, joined by the Parson Jazz Cooperative.