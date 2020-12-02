Breakfast with Santa in Burns Lake

Part of the Fun Frost Family Festival organized by the Burns Lake Chamber of Commerce was breakfast with Santa. A tasty and successful breakfast was held at Alternative Grounds triumphing over the forces of COVID. Look at page 10 for more schedule of more fun events. (John Barth photo/Lakes District News)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- Cannabis 19+
- News
- Coronavirus News
- Sports
- 2020 B.C. Winter Games
- Trending Now
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map