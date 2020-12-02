Breakfast with Santa in Burns Lake

Part of the Fun Frost Family Festival organized by the Burns Lake Chamber of Commerce was breakfast with Santa. A tasty and successful breakfast was held at Alternative Grounds triumphing over the forces of COVID. Look at page 10 for more schedule of more fun events. (John Barth photo/Lakes District News)

