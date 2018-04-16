Bozzini’s Restaurant celebrates its 36th year with mini music festival

Taking place on Apr. 20 and 21, the two-day event is headlined by blues musician Jim Byrnes

Emmanuel Asprakis with Folk artist Steve Poltz, who wrote Jewel's hit song, "You Were Meant for Me"

While the ’80s may be known for big hair, music videos, and mixed tapes, it’s also when – on April 18, 1982 – Bozzini’s Restaurant opened its doors for the first time in downtown Chilliwack. And to celebrate its 36th anniversary, the well-known restaurant is hosting a two-day, mini music festival with some of their favourite past guests.

“It’s a precursor to summer, which feels (overdue now), ” said Emmanuel Asprakis, who owns the restaurant with his parents.

Held in their intimate Upstairs Lounge, Asprakis says he’s excited about the lineup. “It’s going to be a great show with great food and drinks. The musicians will be right beside you so you won’t need to move (to get a better view).”

READ MORE: Bozzini’s celebrates 35 years with music fest in Chilliwack

Like previous years, this year’s musical event will span two nights – Friday, April 20, and Saturday, April 21 – and will have four shows featuring six artists. However, this year both nights will be headlined by legendary blues musician, Jim Byrnes, who won a Juno for his song That River.

Following Byrnes on Friday will be blues guitarist David Gogo, and Danny Brooks & Lil Miss Debi, who have won numerous awards and were inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2017.

Saturday’s lineup is just as good with Texas Music Hall of Fame member Gurf Morlix performing, as well as Winnipeg’s Sean Burns, who Asprakis says is one of their favourite artists.

To accommodate the early birds and night owls, there are two show each evening: the early show is at 5:00 p.m., and the late show is at 9:00.

“It’s just going to be a great night of music no matter what night you come,” said Asprakis. “The doors open an hour before … but that doesn’t mean you can’t hang out downstairs.”

And as a bonus, those purchasing tickets to both nights will receive 20 per cent off their meals.

Tickets for the early show are $36, and $39 for the late. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit Bozzini’s Restaurant at 4-45739 Hocking Ave., or call (604) 792-0744 to reserve by phone.

@SarahGawdinSarah.Gawdin@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.