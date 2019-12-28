Bozzini’s kicks of 2020 with two back-to-back folk-roots concerts in Chilliwack

Bozzini’s is kicking off the new year with two back-to-back nights of music by artists making their debuts at the local upstairs lounge.

Minnesota-based singer-composer David Stoddard is first up on Jan. 8. He’s been to Chilliwack before playing house concerts, but this will be his first time performing at Bozzini’s Upstairs Lounge.

He has been called “spooky good” by his peers.

Stoddard is a Kerrville New Folk winner, as well as taking writing honors at the Minnesota Folk Festival, the South Florida Folk Festival, and the Tucson Folk Festival.

He’s produced seven collections of songs, singing and performing on piano, guitar, and accordion.

“It’s not often I hear a songwriter that can write funny and write serious. David Stoddard is one of the rare ones. I love his stuff,” said John McCutcheon, American folk music singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist.

Stoddard will be accompanied by Karen Mal who has created a name for herself as a captivating singer, instrumentalist and songwriter. Ranging from charming to seductive, impressionistic to philosophical, her songs have brought her nationwide acclaim.

Mal has won top awards from the Wildflower Arts and Music Festival in Texas, the Tucson Folk Festival and the Portland Songwriters Association and has also been a three time New Folk Finalist at Kerrville, emerging artist at Falcon Ridge and a finalist at the Sisters Folk Festival.

Then on Jan. 9, Pierre Schryer and Adam Dobres, two master musicians from rich cultural traditions, take the stage.

Pierre Schryer (fiddle, foot percussion) is one of Canada’s leading traditional fiddlers. A recipient of numerous titles and awards including Canadian Open Fiddle Champion, Grand Masters Champion, Violoneux Championnat, and North American Irish Fiddle Champion, Schryer truly captivates an audience with his energy and genuine warmth.

His ability knows no bounds, covering styles from Irish, Scottish, Québecois, and Cape Breton to Canadian Old Time, American Swing and more.

As leader of his self-titled group, Pierre Schryer Band built an international reputation as one of Canada’s most well respected traditional music ensembles by touring throughout Canada, the USA, Ireland, Europe and the UK since the mid-’90s.

Of his six recordings released on his own label New Canadian Records,”Blue Drag” was nominated at the 2004 JUNO Awards for best Roots and Traditional (Group) Album of the Year, “Mélange” at the 2008 Canadian Folk Music Awards for Instrumental Solo Album of the Year, and “2 Worlds United”, a brilliant duo album with top Irish button accordionist Dermot Byrne, was distributed by Claddagh Records.

David Stoddard performs with Karen Mal at Bozzini’s on Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $15.

Pierre Schryer and Adam Dobres perform Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $15.

For more info and to buy tickets, call 604-792-0744.

