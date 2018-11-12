Borealis String Quartet at Rose Gellert Hall concert series

The Borealis String Quartet performs on Nov. 17. Submitted photo

A quartet ensemble is coming to the Langley Community Music School (LCMS) on Nov. 17.

The Borealis String Quartet is playing as part of the Rose Gellert Hall Concert Series on Nov. 17.

According to LCMS artist director Elizabeth Bergmann, the concert has ‘great depth and variety.’

The Borealis have earned international acclaim for their sound and style. They will be performing Raminsh, Shostakovich and Dvorak.

The group of musicians also work closely with the school’s chamber music program to provide mentorship for young musicians.

Tickets for the show are $28 for adults, $25 for seniors, $18 for students and $10 for LCMS students.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the Rose Gellert Hall at 4899 207 St.

To purchase tickets or for more information, call 604-534-2848 or visit langleymusic.com