Boomerang highlights musical talent from up-and-coming Chilliwack artists at Cultural Centre

Brook Potter will be one of several Chilliwack artists performing at Boomerang 2, a concert highlighting local musical talent from the surrounding area. (Submitted)

Live, local music will electrify the stage as Boomerang shines the spotlight on a number of Chilliwack artists all in one night.

Local musician Brook Potter will be heading the lineup of musicians taking the stage for Boomerang 2 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Jan. 18.

Potter has performed at the Cultural Centre in the past as a curator for the Centre Rocks VIII, Warming up the Act, and at the Fraser Valley Culture and Craft Beer Festival. This time he’s taken on the task of organizing an incredible lineup of musicians for Boomerang 2.

“It was really cool,” said Potter. “It was probably one of the most professional settings I’ve ever played and it was really great that the Centre can put something on like this for young artists in the community.”

Potter has selected five of Chilliwack’s talented and up-and-coming acts — and he’ll be performing again as well.

“Boomerang 2 is going to be a mixture of acoustic solos and folk pop,” said Potter. “Sarah Keats, Jordan KO, Colin Herfst and myself will all be doing acoustic solos while putting our own unique twist onto each of our sets.”

Acoustic solo sets aren’t the only kind of music you’ll find at Boomerang though.

“The band Naxx is a three-piece band consisting of two brothers, [Michal Kvicinsky, aka] Naxx and Jakub [Kvicinsky], along with their good friend Ryan Spooner,” said Potter. “You can expect some folk music with occasional rock and rhythm and blues influences.”

Boomerang 2 will once again showcase Chilliwack’s newest musical acts in an intimate and cabaret-style setting, where you can have drinks at your table.

“It’ll be a really fun, relaxing night — maybe a date night, who knows — and there’s just great musicians there and great vibes,” said Potter. “It’s going to be a great night. Come out and show your support to these young local musicians of the Fraser Valley.”

Boomerang 2 is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

RELATED: Ventriloquist Damien James joins Shawn Farquhar’s Cabaret of Wonders in Chilliwack

RELATED: Colour is key in Abstract X2 art exhibition at Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

@PhotoJennalismLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.