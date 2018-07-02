Books and tech go together like birds of a feather

Looking for a page turner? Here are some suggestions from the Greater Victoria Public Library for all ages. (Pexels)

Today’s library is a tech-savvy space that offers a multitude of reading options for book lovers of all ages.

Below, Greater Victoria Public Library recommends books you can enjoy in digital formats, like ebooks and e-audiobooks, or the tried and true print version.

Search the titles below in the library catalogue at gvpl.ca. To get started with digital collections, go to gvpl.ca/digital.

Ages 0 to 3

Frog and Toad (series) by Arnold Lobel Each book in this humorous and touching series features Frog and Toad as they learn to appreciate their differences and treasure their friendship.

Three ways to enjoy GVPL offers Frog and Toad as a book, audio CD and e-audiobook.

Ages 4 to 7

Paddington Bear (series) by Michael Bond It’s a good thing bears like Paddington are rare. While attempting home decorating, detective work or photography, the bear from Darkest Peru causes his own special brand of chaos.

Four ways to enjoy GVPL offers the Paddington series as a book, audio CD, ebook and e-audiobook.

Ages 7 to 10

Canadian Flyer (series) by Frieda Wishinsky Travel on the Titanic, dig for gold, save a whale. Adventure awaits in this Canadian series, as Emily and Matt travel through time on an antique red sled. In each thrilling story, the duo visits a different part of the country at a fascinating point in history.

Two ways to enjoy GVPL offers the Canadian Flyers series as a book, or you can read-along using GVPL’s TumbleBooks, a digital resource that animates books with sound and music.

Ages 10 to 12

Fortunately, the Milk by Neil Gaiman Experience the action and adventure of Dad’s journey to buy milk for the kids while Mom’s away on business. Meet a time-travelling dinosaur, the queen of pirates and a host of other creatures that interfere with Dad’s quick trip to the store.

Two ways to enjoy GVPL offers this title as a book and ebook.

Ages 13+

One of Us is Lying by Karen M. McManus When the creator of a high school gossip app mysteriously dies in front of four high-profile students, all four become suspects. It’s up to them to solve the case.

Three ways to enjoy GVPL offers this title as a book, ebook and e-audiobook.

Adults

Class Mom by Laurie Gelman Jen Dixon is not your typical kindergarten class mom. It’s her second time around the “class mom” block – she has two college-age daughters by two different (probably) musicians – but this time, as five-year-old Max begins school, she has his father by her side. Nevertheless, the other moms are critical. Throw in an old flame, a hyper-sensitive “allergy mom,” an alluring kindergarten teacher, and an impossible-to-please Real Housewife-wannabe, and laugh along at this cast of characters’ attempts to be perfect parents.

Three ways to enjoy GVPL offers this title as a book, ebook and e-audiobook.

For more reading recommendations from library staff, visit gvpl.ca/book-love.

B.C. Summer Reading Club with GVPL

Create motion commotion with Greater Victoria Public Library’s BC Summer Reading Club. Whether you’re reading at home or on holidays, you can track your daily reading and enjoy weekly incentives along the way. All summer long, drop by your local GVPL library branch to pick up a self-paced reading record. Staying in town? GVPL offers free library programs at branches throughout Greater Victoria. Crafts, coding, science and storytimes – we have something for all ages and interests. See gvpl.ca for the program and events calendar. Find out more: gvpl.ca/src.

