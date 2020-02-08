Bobs and LoLo bring whimsical songs and bright personalities to Chilliwack

Sing, dance, and play this Family Day with Bobs and LoLo at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (Submitted)

Children’s entertainers, Bobs and LoLo, will be in Chilliwack next week on Family Day.

The Vancouver-based musical duo is made up of Robyn Hardy (Bobs) and Lorraine Pond (LoLo) and families can sing, dance and play with them when they bring their whimsical songs and bright personalities to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Feb. 17.

These Juno nominated singer-songwriters will capture the hearts of children and parents alike through catchy music, dancing and the power of make-believe.

From familiar tracks like Raindrop Pop to Busy Bee, Bobs and LoLo have become a staple in households with kids.

Bobs and LoLo is dedicated to connecting children to nature through music. Their message of environmental responsibility is one that they firmly believe in, and through their songs, they aim to inspire their audiences to care about the world around them. Alongside their message, their ultimate goal is to establish a real person connection with kids in a very digital world.

“Bobs and LoLo are the best family performers out there today. With full harmonies, great melodies and a positive message everyone can get behind, these girls are going to the top,” said Mario Vaira of Five Fathom Studios.

They were recently voted Canada’s Favourite Kids’ Entertainer in a nationwide pole by CBC Music. They have also earned their critical acclaim from the likes of the Parents’ Choice Foundation, Western Canadian Music Alliance, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada and the Juno Awards.

Bobs and LoLo are coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

