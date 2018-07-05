Blues fundraiser set for August 11

SUBMITTED

Nelson Star

The 3rd Annual International Blues Music Day Fundraiser is planned for Saturday, August 11 at Finley’s. Event organizers Stelio Calagias and his brother-in-law Phil Wilson-Birks first began this community driven event in August, 2016 hosting it at the Royal Hotel. Combining International Blues Music Day (an International World Wide Event.) with a community driven fundraiser seemed to be the perfect match. “We were a bit concerned that with so much activity happening in and around the city at that time we were unsure if anyone would come” says Calagias. To their delight there was overwhelming support from the community, with several local bands and singers participating to make the sold out evening a huge success.

These events are solely dedicated to raising money for the music departments for Trafalgar and LVR schools and always feature a stellar line up of local musicians. All ticket sales are donated for the purchase of new instruments and repairs to old ones. Tim Bullen who is a local veteran musician and well respected teacher is responsible for the distribution of all the money raised and all participants donate their time. With the tremendous support from the local community, the past two events combined have raised $2,635.00. Show time, 7pm , $10 at the door. This years event will include Baker Street Blues, with featured local guests Judy Brown, Big Momma Blue, Aime Fries & Kevin Welch, Laura Lansburg, Gerek Blues Cat, Frank Brooke, and more! Supported by the Kootenay Blues Society.