Blues featured at next Simms Park Concert Series show

Sunday, July 21, at 7 p.m., Simms Park will feature some of the Comox Valley's finest players as they get together for an all-star jam in the universal language known as "the blues."

“Blues Report” will play at Simms Park at the next Simms Summer Concert Series show, July 21. Photo supplied.

This free concert is hosted by the City of Courtenay, and features the Valley’s own “Blues Report” with Jim Papp, Mike Johnson, John Mang, Rob Flannery and guests. Come on down and enjoy what promises to be a great evening of music.

To add to the music, Pig’n Out food truck will be in the park offering Lentelus Farms smokies on a fresh baked bun.

Simms Millennium Park is located by the 5th Street Bridge and across from Lewis Park. Please bring your own lawn chair or blanket.

Other featured Simms Park performances on Sundays at 7 p.m. include Tijuana Brass Tribute on July 28, Big Little Lions on Aug. 11, Retro Rock Revival on Aug. 18 and My Generation, Aug. 25.

For concert information call the Courtenay Recreation Lewis Centre at 250-338-5371 or get updates at www.courtenay.ca/simms

The Simms Summer Concert Series season is sponsored by the Comox Valley Record, The Goat 98.9 FM, What’s On Comox Valley and the City of Courtenay.