Bluegrass Festival in Cowichan offering savings for early birds

The annual Cowichan Valley Bluegrass Festival will run from June 19 to 21

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys are headlining the Cowichan Valley Bluegrass Festival in June. Get tickets early and save. (submitted)

Could there be a more perfect setting for a bluegrass festival than the Laketown Ranch Music Park?

The music that traces its roots back to the Appalachian mountains in rural America will be taking over the cozy western town setting of Laketown near Lake Cowichan for three days in June.

The annual Cowichan Valley Bluegrass Festival will run from June 19 to 21 in the venue that features unlimited camping and 5,800 square feet of covered performance areas.

“We have an exceptionally strong lineup this year, led by 2019 Grammy nominees the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys who won for best bluegrass album and Juno-winning B.C. artists Pharis and Jason Romero,” says the Festival’s artistic director Bob Pennington.

The Festival is offering a 30 per cent discount for ticket purchases made before March 1. Free masterclass workshops and a square dance is included. Music fans 17 and under will be admitted free with an adult.

Pennington says bluegrass fans are advised to take advantage of this opportunity to see the likes of The Lonesome Ace Stringband, Greg Blake and Real Country, Wes Corbett and Simon Chrisman, The Sam Bush/Molly Tuttle banjo player with a virtuoso on hammer dulcimer, Old Paint, Sarah Jane Scouten, The Bella White Band, Black Rabbit Rounders, The J.R. Proctor Trio, Paul Silveria/Anne Louise Genest, Clover Point Drifters, Jenny Lester and Omie Wise.

“We will also being doing square dance workshops with a live band and caller in local schools in the two days prior to the festival,” Pennington adds.

“The Cowichan Valley Bluegrass Festival is an all-ages family-friendly festival showcasing the best in bluegrass and old-time music,” says festival president Phil Shaver.

“We also have additional tents for instrument workshops and acoustic jam sessions and our signature Saturday Night Square Dance. Our venue also has ample day parking and accessibility for those with mobility challenges.

“Children, youth and teens under 18 are free when accompanied by an adult.”

Shaver says the Festival organizers are proud of their community outreach efforts including the square dance workshops in schools.

“This event, where we have engaged as many a 600 students in one two-day period, is a tradition that we continue in the Lake Cowichan area,” Shaver says.

“This year, we expect to surpass 2,000 the number of children reached since the program’s inception.”

Nestled amid the high hills of the beautiful Cowichan Valley, the site is close to the numerous amenities of the area including wineries, lakes, hiking, cycling, house boating and all that the gorgeous region has to offer.

“We have a strong partnership with the Victoria Bluegrass Association and are committed to keeping our core audience engaged,” Shaver says.

For more information on the Cowichan Valley Bluegrass Festival visit www.cowichanbluegrass.com

Cowichan Valley Citizen