Blue Man Group to stop in Penticton

Blue Man Group is coming to Penticton.
The world-renowned entertainment sensation, is thrilled to announce that it will be visiting Penticton as part of its World Tour on April 23 and 24 will be coming to the South Okanagan Event Centre.
For over 25 years, Blue Man Group has earned an unrivalled reputation in the global entertainment industry by blending art, technology, music and comedy to create unforgettable, interactive experiences.
The Blue Man Group World Tour showcases classic Blue Man favourites along with brand new content featuring new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory stimulating graphics.
“We are so excited to announce Penticton as the next stop on Blue Man Group’s World Tour,” said Benoit Mathieu, executive managing director.
“Since the recent acquisition by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, Blue Man Group has expanded its creative power and global distribution opportunities, enabling us to deliver the show to new audiences around the world and we are so honoured to be able to share our show with the people of Canada and beyond. With no language barrier to overcome, as the Blue Men don’t speak, fans of all ages, cultures and nationalities can enjoy the experience.”
Tickets are available at www.blueman.com/world-tour/buy-tickets or Ticketmaster.com
