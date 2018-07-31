Jacob Richmond stars as Sweeney Todd in Blue Bridge Theatre’s second mid-summer production, July 31 to Aug. 12 at the Roxy Theatre. Photo by Jo Ann Works photography

Blue Bridge’s Sweeney Todd brings demon barber to the Roxy

Sondheim's legendary musical hits the stage tonight in Quadra Village

Razors are sharp and pies are baking over at the Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre’s Roxy Theatre today, where Sweeney Todd premieres this evening (July 31) and runs until Aug. 12.

Taking on Stephen Sondheim’s adaptation of the legendary tale of the Demon Barber of Fleet Street, the theatre is inviting audiences to come eat, drink and take in the musical wonders of this theatrical event.

With its origins in the Victorian “penny dreadful” novels, Sweeney Todd is a gruesome sort of musical thriller that since 1979 has been simultaneously shocking and delighting audiences around the world.

Before the show begins at 8 p.m., audience members with strong stomachs and a sense of humour are invited to head next door to Caffé Fantastico for a British pub-style meat pie dinner at 6:30. The three-course meal costs $25 and reservations are required through Blue Bridge. The meals will be available throughout the show’s run, but anyone interested in this portion of the experience is encouraged to reserve within the next couple of days.

After dinner, audience members will head to the Roxy Theatre and enjoy the dark, pop-opera spectacle. Evening shows are at 8 p.m., with weekend matinees at 2 p.m. and Wednesday matinees at 1 p.m.

Tickets range from $37 to $52 for tickets, with discounts for preview performances. For more information and tickets visit bluebridgetheatre.ca or call the box office at 250-382-3370.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Previous story
In ‘unforgiving’ world, new book offers hope for bullied youth
Next story
Pianist Carter Johnson performs trio of recitals in Courtenay

Just Posted

North Island Hospital heliports good to go

  • 19 hours ago

 

95-year-old Union Bay resident shoos bear out of her kitchen – twice!

 

Proposed Courtenay cannabis facility upsets neighbour

 

Johnny Manziel to make CFL debut on Friday

  • 19 hours ago

 

Most Read