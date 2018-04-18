Blue Bridge Theatre kicks off it 10th season with fun Russian farce

RJ Peters and Celine Stubel act out a scene from Swan Song (and other farces), which opens Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre’s 10th season on April 24 at the Roxy Theatre. Photo contributed

Call them the little theatre that could.

The Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre is celebrating its 10th anniversary as a production company and its fifth year as owners of the Roxy Theatre. To celebrate, they’re hosting a full summer season of thespian delight.

The season kicks off on April 24 with Swan Song (and other farces), four one-act plays by 19th-century Russian playwright Anton Chekov. Blue Bridge artistic director Brian Richmond says the 90-minute show will not be what people expect.

“People may think of older Russians as dour, and not the place to go for laughs,” he said, but it’s delightfully funny.”

Blue Bridge is celebrating the opener of its 10th season with a full cast ranging from theatre veterans like Wes Tritter to new performer and musical prodigy Noa Pastor, who is just seven.

“It’s a tough business creating a theatre company and keeping it alive, so we’re just celebrating that we’re still here,” Richmond said.

The busy summer schedule includes:

• Swan Song (and other farces) by Anton Chekov, April 24 to May 6

• All My Sons by Arthur Miller May 29 to June 10

• The Drawer Boy by Michael Healy July 3 to 15

• Sweeney Todd by Stephen Sondheim July 31 to Aug. 12

For more information, visit bluebridgetheatre.ca or call 250-382-3370.

