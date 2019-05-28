Blue Bridge stages modern version of a theatre classic

What’s old is new again, as Henrik Ibsen’s The Master Builder, one of the most significant works of the theatre, is being brought to the stage and new audiences through a new adaptation by the Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre.

The 1893 story by the Norwegian playwright tells the tale of an aging architect and his downfall at the hands of a young, beautiful protégé named Hilde. The Master Builder has long been thought of as a challenging, though rich work, yet in 2016, British playwright David Hare took a stab at adapting it, staging the piece at the Old Vic in London with Sir Ralph Fiennes in the starring role.

READ ALSO: Take a bite out of Victoria during YYJ Eats

The opening of the Blue Bridge production at the Roxy Theatre is Thursday, May 28 and some of the company’s most talented cast and crew members have been brought together. Blue Bridge artistic director Brian Richmond will direct long-time ensemble member David Ferry in the lead role as Halvard Solness, the Master Builder, and Amanda Lisman as the conniving Hilde.

This adaptation makes its Canadian premiere and aims to create a more contemporary, streamlined version of the play. So far it has proven to be a re-discovery of this classic for critics and audiences alike.

The Master Builder runs from May 28 to June 9. For more information and tickets, visit bluebridgetheatre.ca.

editor@mondaymag.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter