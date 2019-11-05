Blast from the past coming to Penticton

Blind Melon, Soul Asylum and Bif Naked will be rockin' the trade and convention centre next April

Coming at you.

Blind Melon, Soul Asylum and special guest Bif Naked will take to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre stage together on April 15, 2020.

Twenty-five years after the release of their self-titled debut, Blind Melon is returning to both the stage and the studio. Despite the fact that the band’s breakout single, “No Rain,” became one of the most indelible music video’s of the 90’s, Blind Melon’s return is no exercise in nostalgia, according to the show’s promoters.

“With new members and new material defined by powerhouse harmonies, the band sounds both fresh and familiar,” according to the news release announcing the concert.

After reportedly inspiring an incredible level of passion for their music since 1981 when the band was formed in Minneapolis, Soul Asylum entered a platinum-level commercial breakthrough with their 1992 album Grave Dancers Union and Let Your Dim Light Shine three years later.

“After a hiatus, Soul Asylum returned to action in 2006 with The Silver Lining and in 2018 Sony Legacy released a previously unheard live album, “Live from Liberty Lunch, Austin, TX. Soul Asylum has earned themselves a loyal fan base and widespread critical acclaim,” reads the release.

Rock star, writer and humanitarian Bif Naked has pushed the boundaries since day one and she has never been muzzled, unleashing a stream of live performances, recordings, videos and much more.

Tickets for the all-ages show go on sale Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. and are $41 for general floor admission.

They can be purchased in person at the Valley First box office at the centre or charge by phone at 1-877-SOEC-TIX (763-2849) or online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com

