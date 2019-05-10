Black Moon Valley set to rock the Ladysmith Legion

Nanaimo based country rock and roll band Black Moon Valley will be coming to Ladysmith on May 25.

The show kicks off at 7 pm at the Ladysmith Legion Branch 171, 621 First Ave.

Black Moon Valley is a four piece band with Heather Haseltine as lead vocals, Jay Hull on drums, Steven Evans on bass, and Eric Morten on lead guitar. The band members have been friends for years, but began their journey as Black Moon Valley only a year and a half ago. Since then, the band has been busy playing live shows up and down the Island. Morten says the band is excited to come to Ladysmith.

“We love getting out, sharing our music and making new friends so of course we’re excited! We have a great time selling our audiences what we have to offer,” he said.

Morten says the people of Ladysmith can expect to “have sore feet from dancing.” The band will play a blend of original songs and covers of well-known classics.

“It’s kind of a country/rockabilly thing we got going on that has a classic sound with just a bit of a twist to keep things interesting,” Morten said.

The band is working on an EP at a recording studio in Duncan. The EP is expected to release in the next few months. Currently, they feature clips of live performances on their Facebook page, @blackmoonvalley, and their Youtube channel, Black Moon Valley music group.