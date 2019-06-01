Bjorganic music fundraiser raises around $2000

A fundraiser concert has raised around $2000 for students looking to pursue music past Grade 12.

A fundraiser concert has raised around $2000 for students looking to pursue music past Grade 12.

Last Thursday the Bjorganic Music Scholarship Concert and BBQ Fundraiser took place at Boville Square.

From the Beatles to Toto, numerous groups put on both covers and original pieces to a crowd that reached up to 200 people at its peak.

Event organizer Joe Bjorgan said that it was incredible to see the community come out in such numbers despite the rain.

“Ironically we were playing songs [like] ‘I Can See Clearly Now’ and ‘Walking On Sunshine’,” he said, adding that he was extremely thankful for those who came out despite the weather and all the local sponsors that helped make the event possible.

“We were able to raise enough to give two scholarships away and we’re very grateful for the people that braved it and the army of volunteers and sponsors that really helped us out.”

He added that the concert was a way to give back to the community and make sure kids interested in music have the ability to continue that interest throughout post-secondary education, even if the program they are going into isn’t music specific.

“Scholarships can go to any Grade 12 student who is wanting to continue to pursue music either fully or just partially alongside their chosen field of study, whether it’s additional music lessons or joining a music group that involves some sort of a fee or buying a new instrument.”

During the fundraiser, a former student of Bjorgan and emcee for the event Gavin Day made a surprise announcement: that a studio he works with was going to commit $1,000 to the scholarship fund.

On top of this announcement, Day also announced a number of commitments to providing Bjorgan’s students with gear in future years.

Bjorgan said that Day’s surprise donation means that this year’s scholarships — usually valued at $500 each — will likely be $750 this year.

He added that this is the fourth year that the music studio has held the event outdoors.

Bjorgan runs Bjorganic Music, a music studio based in Smithers.