Bizarre Review: Zootopia teaches us lessons

OK, so I know Zootopia is supposed to be a kids movie, but… There are so many adult themes in this film it is hard not to love.

Not only do you get to watch adorable animals living human-esque lives, but there are some underlying messages that are just important in life.

Teachable moments in Zootopia include breaking down structural racism, learning how to deal with the challenges life presents you, and not allowing anyone to tell you that you’re unable to do something because of what size, gender, or species you are.

Seriously. Zootopia is a totally fun mystery for children, that I think every child should watch. It follows the life of officer Hops, a not-so-dumb bunny who comes from outside of the city. She moves to Zootopia, the city that is apparently all inclusive for animals of all walks of life. Here’s they are supposed to live in harmony with each other, from little mice and rodents to big rhinos and giraffes. The city is intricately laid out to accommodate all sizes and modes of travel from air, to land, to sea.

Hops is put on parking duty, but that is not her ultimate goal in life. She faces criticism in her workplace because of her size, and she tries her hardest to overcome the challenges placed in front of her.

Before you know it, she has teamed up with a fox, and they are off investigating an ongoing crime together.

Under pressure from the media, Hops accidentally says some things she doesn’t mean about how predators are just true to their nature, generalizing the species as aggressive and unpredictable. Her statement rings loud and clear across Zootopia, and things begin to change.

But after taking a hiatus from city life, Hops is back on the case, and solves the underlying issues, saving the lives of all animals involved in the mystery.

The first time I saw this movie was with my cousin’s two-year-old daughter. She was loving it, even though she couldn’t have grasped all of the messaging in it. I’ve watched this movie numerous times with different people of all ages, and everyone loves it. There are extra funny parts, and very serious parts, and a little bit of darkness all tied into one perfect adorable package.

I give Zootopia 10 out of 10 popcorns.