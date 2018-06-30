Bizarre Review: Tomb Raider

Imagine a tough-as-nails woman who goes on an arduous adventure to find her father on a mysterious island located in the depths of a deadly sea, and you've got the new Tomb Raider movie.

This movie was particularly exciting to watch, as Alicia Vikander trained hard to perform her own stunts, and she pulls off some pretty cool moves in this flick. This action movie is sure to make you cling to the edge of your seat as you watch Lara Croft get herself into many misadventures on the way.

The story starts in the city, as a young woman speeds her way through busy streets as a bike courier. She’s daring, and capable of anything, it seems.

But, she harbours a lot of hurt feelings about her father’s disappearance. When she is asked to sign some documents, she is given a clue from her father, whom she hasn’t seen in seven years.

The clue leads her down a path of mysteries to uncover, and she ends up on a remote island, fighting for her life.

You know right from the beginning this young woman is fierce and full of vinegar. She never lets up through the whole film, and Vikander’s acting is so on point, it is easy to believe this origin story of the infamous Lara Croft.

Instead of being a spoiled rich kid who comes from money and doesn’t lift a finger, Croft ventures out into the world, pushing the limits of her own physical and mental abilities.

She’s crafty, quirky, and smart, and even in the face of danger, she is unflinching.

The movie is empowering to watch, and is a fun take on what is basically a classic film already. Angelina Jolie set up some big shoes to fill, and Vikander steps into them with ease.

The movie could have easily been a let down, but luckily it lived up to its predecessor, and was interesting enough and filled with just the right amount of action and storyline to remain captivating through the entire movie. Tomb Raider is worth the watch if you enjoy action movies,

I would easily watch this movie time and time again with anyone who hasn’t seen it. For that, I give it eight out of 10 popcorns.