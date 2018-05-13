Bizarre review: Murder on the Orient Express

With stunning cinematography and on-point acting, Murder on the Orient Express seems like it could become an instant classic.

Following the murder mystery that is reminiscent of popular murder mystery games. It is fun to follow along with, and the enchanting details on the Orient Express really bring the mystery to life.

The plot follows the title of the movie, uncovering a whodunit murder mystery as the passengers become trapped on the train after they are struck by an avalanche.

At the beginning of the movie, the Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, solves a mystery in Jerusalem, painting him as a cantankerous old man, who is particular about perfection. After only speaking a few words with people he can uncover who they are, where they are from, and what they do for a living.

The soundtrack meets the movie perfectly, even from the beginning. Set at the Wailing Wall in 1934, a young boy is seen running amok through the streets, and the music matches his pace. Instantly, you can tell something fun and quirky is about to unfold.

All of the details on the Orient Express add up to something, so it was fun to try to keep tabs and uncover the mystery for yourself. But, I wasn’t able to uncover the truth before the big reveal at the end of the film, which is really a good thing.

It’s always disappointing if you can figure out the ending before the movie has even reached half way, but nothing about Murder on the Orient Express was predictable. Even though the movie is easy to follow, I’d probably catch myself watching this timeless movie over and over just to pay attention to the small details I have probably missed or already forgotten.

The big ah-ha, or “gotcha” moment at the grand finale of the movie was intense enough that it wasn’t boring, and the end wrapped up nicely.

Overall, it was a great movie with great acting, starring Kenneth Branagh, and some well known names like Johnny Depp, Penelope Crus, Michelle Pfeiffer, Willem Dafoe, Daisy Ridley, and many more great faces.

I’m not usually one to watch movies over and over, but I’m sure I will see this one again. For it’s originality, great cinematography, and acting, I give Murder on the Orient Express 10 out of 10 popcorns.