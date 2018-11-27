Bizarre Review: Infinity War

It's almost embarrassing to admit... That I hadn't seen Avengers: Infinity War until the other day.

I’m already really invested into all of the Marvel movies, and I’ve seen all of the lead up to this point, so I was very excited when this movie came out, but I missed it in our local theatre due to some bad timing. Anyway, it is available to rent now, and is well worth it if for some reason you have been living under a rock like I have.

It’s actually surprising how much respect Avengers fans have had. There hasn’t been much for spoilers, and anyone who learns that I hadn’t seen it zipped it immediately.

I already had an idea of how dramatic it would be, after watching the Avengers team go their separate ways and seeing Asgard blow up. But, nothing could have prepared me for the carnage that happens to my all time favourite characters.

It’s really difficult to review this movie and not give anything away, but I want to extend the courtesy other people have given me.

But, hopefully most people know that the Avengers run into the Guardians of the Galaxy, which is really just so awesome. Having them together in a movie was like world colliding, and their initial meet is quite hilarious. Plus, new Spider-Man adds a whole new level to the Marvel world, which is coming crumbling down around them.

Thanos, the worst guy in all of the universe, is working to get all of the infinity stones, and he’s succeeding. Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk, Dr. Strange, and the Guardians of the Galaxy all have to work to fight Thanos. They all have their own ways of dealing with situations, and it is pretty entertaining watching them try to work together, even though it doesn’t always work.

This movie is probably way too over the top for anyone who hasn’t seen any of the other movies leading up to this point. It moves fast, and I had to watch it a second time to really nail down what was happening. I’ll probably watch it many more times to just get all of the details sorted out.

It probably wouldn’t make any sense to anyone who hasn’t seen at least a handful of the other Avengers movies.

So, it’s worth the watch. And, if you haven’t seen any of the other films, you should check them out first so you have an idea of what’s going on.

I’ll give Avenger: Infinity War eight out of 10 popcorns. It only loses two points because this isn’t a movie you can just watch on its own. You kind of have to be a dedicated fan to understand it.