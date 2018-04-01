Bizarre Review: Flatliners scarier than it looks

Judging from the Trailer, I don't know how I missed the memo that the remake of Flatliners was going to be more about horror than science fiction.

Judging from the Trailer, I don’t know how I missed the memo that the remake of Flatliners was going to be more about horror than science fiction.

Nevertheless, I finished the movie in its entirety, only having to look away a few times.

I’m one of those people that need all the lights turned on and a big comfy blanket to get through a horror movie. But, it wasn’t jam packed full of scary moments, and it did have a good sci-fi story to go along with the horrors.

Flatliners follows the story of five student doctors. One of them has been researching what happens when you die. Where does that light at the end of the tunnel lead? One doctor, played by Ellen Page, convinces her peers to stop her heart in the name of science. She immediately has some life-improving side effects that convince the rest of the doctors to try “flatlining” as well.

But, unlike real scientists, the doctors didn’t monitor the after effects of what would happen to them following flatlining.

Taking a glimpse into the afterlife seemed to have awakened something dark, and their normal every day lives turned into something terrifying.

The visuals of their experiences are super interesting and well done, and the movie draws you in with curiosity of what happens after your heart stops. The little lightning bolts of electricity that course through your brain are definitely very interesting, but the movie never really ends up explaining what happens to your soul after you die.

I’m extremely happy that there were only a couple moments that were a bit too horrifying to watch, and I was genuinely intrigued by what was happening to the characters.

The movie gets a bit intense, but at the finale, it ends on a positive note, despite some sad things that occurred.

Overall, I’d say it was worth watching, and I give Flatliners seven out of 10 popcorns.