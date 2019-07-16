Bizarre Review: Fighting with my Family packs a punch

Every now and then, a movie preview catches my eye, and I get excited for something that isn't based on a book or our of the Marvel Universe.

This time, Fighting with My Family seemed like the perfect true story getaway to escape to. The story follows the life of an English family who are way too into wrestling.

I understand how awesome World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is, but this family takes it to the next level.

Mom and dad are both ex-wrestlers, and manage their kids’ wrestling careers, running a ring in their small town.

The two who aren’t in jail get a call to try out to become the next WWE champions.

They endure a lot of ups and downs throughout it all.

It’s really difficult not to just tell the whole story, because it is that good.

This is the type of movie everyone can enjoy.

It does feature a bit of adult language, and as a result is rated PG-13. There are characters for everyone to relate to.

There’s the misfit female teenager, an upset older son with an “unplanned” baby on the way, and a crazy mom and dad who love their children above all else, but have endured their own mishaps and hardships throughout life.

We watched this movie during a girls’ night, but guys would be super into it as well.

The acting is on point, the wrestling moves are pretty cool, and there are hot girls in tight suits to top it all off.

Oh, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, a staple for any classic wrestling movie.

Fighting with My Family packs a punch, has a great storyline, amazing actors, and is engaging enough to keep you watching.

This movie is definitely worth the watch.

I would rent it again and again to watch with friends and family, and I’m sure there are parts that will quickly become my favourites.

I give Fighting with My family nine out of 10 popcorns.