Bizarre Review: Atmoic Blonde

Anyone looking for a mystery spy movie with brutal fight scenes set in the Cold War era shouldn't look any further than Atomic Blonde.

This movie lives up to its R rating.

There are many intricate details that make Atomic Blonde a super fun and gruesome movie to watch.

The fight scenes are believable, as English spies fight with the KGB until neither is left standing. In a last ditch effort in one of the fight scenes, Lorraine Broughton (played by Charlize Theron) kills a man with a corkscrew… This movie is definitely not for the faint of heart. There are quite a few times when someone is stabbed with inanimate objects, and quite a few people are killed in unique ways.

The movie takes many turns along the way, and is probably worth watching at least a few times to get all the details. On top of the many mysteries and who dunnit vibe, there is a lot of historic content that goes on in the background, which can make understanding the movie a little bit easier. There are U.S., British, and French spies all mixed in together, following each other, and trying to solve the mystery of who has “the list,” which is a code with a bunch of secrets in it, and also includes the true identity of many undercover intelligence officers (and who are double… or triple agents).

As they all clamber over each other to get to the list, there are a lot of really rough fight scenes along the way that are worth the watch if you like action movies… and Charlize Theron kicking some KGB butt in high heels.

All in all, I think it tied all of those elements together perfectly, and it includes some additional historic references.

I give Atomic Blonde nine out of 10 popcorns for being an interesting story to get behind, well filmed and produced, and ruthless fight scenes.