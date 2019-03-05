Bird-watching goes indoors

The Fort Gallery presents an exhibit called An Avian Alphabet until March 31.

Bird-watching is being brought indoors with a current exhibit running at the Fort Gallery until March 31.

The exhibit is titled An Avian Alphabet and features work by Langley print maker Edith Krause, and other local artists.

On March 22nd from 7 to 9 p.m., the gallery will host a bird talk with Phil Henderson of Strix Environmental Consulting.

A poetry reading and artist talk featuring Krause and several local poets, including Deb DeJong, Heidi Greco, Lee Johnson, Susan McCaslin, Ray McGinnis and Celeste Snowber will be held at the gallery on March 29 from 7 to 9 p.m.

More information on the Fort Gallery can be found here: fortgallery.ca.