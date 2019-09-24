Bill Street Quintet coming to Courtenay

Melody and swing will be at the forefront as the Georgia Straight Jazz Society presents the Bill Street Quintet on Thursday Night Jazz at The Avalanche Bar.
Street is known to musicians across Canada and beyond as the man who brings his extensive jazz knowledge and experience to the booking of bands for the Georgia Straight Jazz Society. Here in the Comox Valley he’s known as a drummer of finesse and style who makes bands swing.
With Paoul Gagnon on keys, Mike Schwarz on reeds, Jeff Agopsowicz on trombone and Grahame Edwards on bass, the band will feature some much-loved standards as well as original tunes by both Edwards and Agopsowicz, along with some new material by Gagnon.
“This band is always as faithful as possible to the jazz of the ’50s and ’60s for the qualities that era gave us,” said Street.
That era was introduced by Miles Davis’s ‘Birth of the Cool,’ with swinging arrangements by veterans of the dance-band era, and young, inventive soloists such as Lee Konitz on alto sax, J.J. Johnson on trombone, Gerry Mulligan on baritone sax, and John Lewis on piano.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Avalanche Bar & Grill (275 8th St, Courtenay) with tea lights on the tables and a special jazz night dinner menu, in addition to a selection of pub food.