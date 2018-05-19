Big-time Kelowna band to rock Ponderosa

By Matthew Abrey

The Kelowna-based band members of Yukon Blonde are making a name for themselves worldwide.

With three full-length LPs to their name, the Juno-nominated psych-rockers are fresh off of a European tour and plan to return to their roots this summer, embarking on a Canada-wide tour.

The tour will include stops in Rock Creek for the Ponderosa Music Festival August 17-19, as well as in Vancouver for the SKOOKUM Festival Sept. 7-9.

Tickets for all stops on the tour are available at https://www.songkick.com/artists/2806211-yukon-blonde.

