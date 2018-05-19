Contributed

Big-time Kelowna band to rock Ponderosa

Yukon Blonde is touring Canada

By Matthew Abrey

The Kelowna-based band members of Yukon Blonde are making a name for themselves worldwide.

With three full-length LPs to their name, the Juno-nominated psych-rockers are fresh off of a European tour and plan to return to their roots this summer, embarking on a Canada-wide tour.

The tour will include stops in Rock Creek for the Ponderosa Music Festival August 17-19, as well as in Vancouver for the SKOOKUM Festival Sept. 7-9.

Tickets for all stops on the tour are available at https://www.songkick.com/artists/2806211-yukon-blonde.


edit@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dancers’ got talent
Next story
New choir formed for last OrganWORX performance of season

Just Posted

Dragon boaters celebrate launch of Kelowna’s paddle trail

 

Big-time Kelowna band to rock Ponderosa

  • 15 hours ago

 

Watch out for wide-load transport of brewery tanks to Chilliwack site

 

BC Barrel Racers run at North Thompson Agriplex

 

Most Read