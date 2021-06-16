Big Splash reopens Canada Day with changes to keep the water park ‘safe for everyone’

Executive Hotels & Resorts has owned and operated the attraction since 2017

Delta’s Big Splash water park will reopen July 1 with some familiar pandemic rules and restrictions.

Fifth-season operators of the seven-acre attraction note “several important changes to ensure their staff and guests can feel safe while enjoying the sunshine and water slides.”

The park’s 13 body and tube waterslides will open seven days a week starting Canada Day, with reduced-capacity limits.

Temperature checks and health screenings will done on all employees and guests at entry, according to a news release from Fort Langley-based Jelly Digital Marketing & PR.

Additional measures include additional hand-sanitizing stations, reserved seating and one-directional walkways and paths to waterslides.

“There will be limits on how many people can be in a pool and hot tub at once,” operators say. “Families will be allowed to bring in one small cooler of refreshments (no outside alcohol allowed). To ensure admission, guests are encouraged to book a cabana or table online for a specific date and admission tickets in the same transaction.”

Executive Hotels & Resorts has owned and operated the facility since 2017. Details are posted to bigsplashwaterpark.ca.

Facility operators consider it “the perfect outdoor venue for birthday parties, family reunions, and corporate events,” with a fully licensed bar and patio, and two eateries.

“With B.C.’s restart plan in mind, we hope that Big Splash can offer a safe outdoor venue for families and friends to reconnect,” said Tamara Tam, director of operations.

“We plan to open our water park this year with enhanced safety protocols, allowing families to enjoy the park together while doing our part to keep the community safe. We want to thank all our guests and community for continuing to support local tourism businesses in B.C. as we restart the economy and want to assure our guests that we will do everything to keep our facility safe for everyone.”

