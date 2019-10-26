Big night of country music in Penticton with Dallas Smith, Dean Brody and friends

The concert had guest appearances from award-winning country musicians Chad Brownlee, MacKenzie Porter and the Juno-nominated duo The Reklaws. (Robin Grant-Western News)

Canadian country music stars Dallas Smith and Dean Brody brought their Friends Don’t Let Friends Tour Alone tour to the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday night.

In an interview with Western News, Smith described the tour as a break away from a traditional concert lineup that also showcases the brother-sister duo The Reklaws, who opened the show, and award-winning country musicians Chad Brownlee and MacKenzie Porter.

“We built a show into one so Dean and I will come up together with both bands, there are two drum risers and we kind of jam each other’s songs for the first part and then we each take our turns,” Smith said.

“It starts with both of us and ends with both of us. It’s about a two-hour concert. So it’s different from what you would normally see.”

