Big news for Falkland tv show

It’s been a “long haul,” but it’s been worth it for the host of Bushnell’s Trigger Effect and Owner of Thunder Boyz Productions Inc., Dean Trumbley.

Trembley announced Thursday that Thunder Boyz Productions Inc. will be broadcasting Bushnell’s Trigger Effect on the Pursuit Channel in the United States of America.

“Only a handful of Canadian hunting productions have been able to achieve broadcasting on one of the three major hunting networks in the United States,” he wrote in a release on Dec. 14.

￼￼￼Both Dean and Kent have spent their entire lives working in the various fields in the outdoor sector. Dean pursued a career as a professional biologist and dabbled in big game guiding, whereas Kent did the opposite working as a professional guide and dabbled in biology.

As life-time friends, the pair have hunted all over North America and beyond pursing their passion, eventually embarking on a dream to create a hunting TV show that reflects their experience, passion and knowledge gained over their many years.

“This is a big step for us, the USA market is huge and for being a small Canadian production we are proud of our achievement” Trembley’s co-host,Kent Michie added.

This will have the British Columbia/Manitoba based show available to over 42+ million households through the United States.

RELATED

Falkland hunter in spotlight

Morning Star Staff

twitter.com

￼￼

￼