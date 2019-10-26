Big-name authors in Surrey for writers conference, creating social-media buzz

Surrey International Writers’ Conference attendees in a photo posted to Twitter on Friday by Ursula Maxwell-Lewis (Twitter.com/YouTravel). See tweet in story below.

Some noted authors and those who want to learn from them fill a Surrey hotel this weekend.

The 27th annual Surrey International Writers’ Conference returns to Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel for three days, from Friday to Sunday (Oct. 25-27).

A public Author Signing Event is planned today (Saturday) from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the hotel’s Fraser Room, with books available for purchase. Several authors attending the conference will be there to sign, including Diana Gabaldon, Jack Whyte, Susanna Kearsley, Liza Palmer and Chuck Wendig, among many others.

An estimated 700 people attend the conference, billed as a chance to “meet the world’s best writers and storytellers, along with editors, agents, publishers, film makers, social media experts.”

• RELATED STORY, from Sept. 17: Fans of ‘Outlander’ TV show make Surrey the site for annual three-day convention.

On social media, using the hashtags #siwc2019 and #siwcmeet, conference attendees are posting photos and their thoughts about this year’s event.

Lianne Davison, Culture Manager @CityofSurrey with Surrey International Writers' Conference Chair Camille Netherton and Boston author, workshop presenter, @HallieEphron during a visit to #SIWC2019 . Thanks, Lianne, for making time to come by a see the good work we do #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/Et0xYHOgXi — Ursula Maxwell-Lewis (@YouTravel) October 26, 2019

It’s a glorious morning in Surrey, with Vancouver in the distance. I’m grateful to be here. #SiWC2019 pic.twitter.com/lpxzZDr8B3 — Courtney Williams (@Courtilini14) October 26, 2019

Be realistic about writing goals! @PiperJDrake workshop on productivity. Don’t compare to others! “What have I done in the past and what would I like to see if I can get done in the future?” ~ Piper Drake #SIWC2019 #iamwriting #writingcommmunity pic.twitter.com/7hAhm26s5Y — KT Wagner (@KT_Wagner) October 26, 2019

Keynote: Writer Eileen Cook explains how Surrey International Writers' Conference influenced her success, writing career. "We need your stories. Give me your dragons. Write your story. With that light we get out of the dark" #SiWC19 #SIWC2019 #Writers #writingcommmunity pic.twitter.com/jmkxX29hQi — Ursula Maxwell-Lewis (@YouTravel) October 26, 2019

