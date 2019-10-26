Surrey International Writers’ Conference attendees in a photo posted to Twitter on Friday by Ursula Maxwell-Lewis (Twitter.com/YouTravel). See tweet in story below.

Big-name authors in Surrey for writers conference, creating social-media buzz

Public book-signing event today (Saturday) at the Sheraton hotel in Guildford

Some noted authors and those who want to learn from them fill a Surrey hotel this weekend.

The 27th annual Surrey International Writers’ Conference returns to Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel for three days, from Friday to Sunday (Oct. 25-27).

A public Author Signing Event is planned today (Saturday) from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the hotel’s Fraser Room, with books available for purchase. Several authors attending the conference will be there to sign, including Diana Gabaldon, Jack Whyte, Susanna Kearsley, Liza Palmer and Chuck Wendig, among many others.

An estimated 700 people attend the conference, billed as a chance to “meet the world’s best writers and storytellers, along with editors, agents, publishers, film makers, social media experts.”

• RELATED STORY, from Sept. 17: Fans of ‘Outlander’ TV show make Surrey the site for annual three-day convention.

On social media, using the hashtags #siwc2019 and #siwcmeet, conference attendees are posting photos and their thoughts about this year’s event.

