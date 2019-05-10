West Kelowna’s Dane Rupert won Season 7 of the Big Brother Canada series. Photo: Twitter

Big brother, big winner: Kelowna local wins reality T.V. show

Dane Rupert won Big Brother Canada season 7 Thursday night

Heralded as the best player in Big Brother season seven, Kelowna’s Dane Rupert was named the champion of the T.V. show.

Rupert, a civil engineer, was known for his big personality, tooth-less smile, big heart and dominant play. He won the show Thursday night after the jury of former players voted off named him the best player and ultimate winner.

With the victory, the former Kelowna hockey player, who was playing while raising awareness for Mental Health Canada, wins a $100,000 prize, $25,000 in home furnishing, $10,000 towards groceries and a trip-for-two vacation to anywhere in the world.

In a game of competitions, lies, alliances, strategy and manipulation, Rupert’s game was the best from the point of view of many fans of the show.

In an emotional final episode Thursday night, Rupert was up against his long-time ally in the show, Anthony Douglas, but in the end, the Prince of Kelowna, as he’s affectionately being called, won the season’s big prize.

The show’s results were broken by Kelowna news outlets before fans of the show could finish watching on the west coast. Spoilers of Rupert’s win were shared on social media with some fans being upset, while others were glad to save the time of watching the two-hour finale.

