Big Band concert planned

The South Okanagan Big Band will perform a fundraising concert at the Summerland Drop-In Centre in early May.

The band will play a wide variety of tunes, with hits of the 1940s as well as other perennial favourites.

“It’s a wonderful thing that the band is doing for the centre,” said Sean McCarthy, president of the Drop-In Centre. “This is a little gem of a facility that we would love the public to see and have it be used for more for events. We’re so pleased that the band and its members see value in coming here and donating their time for us. What a fabulous gesture. And they do a great show! It’s amazing how much talent we have right here in our valley.”

The last time the band performed at the centre was in December, at a concert featuring Christmas music.

At the end of the evening, the audience reception had band members looking forward to playing at the centre in the future.

The concert will be held Wednesday, May 9 at the Summerland Drop-In Centre, 9710 Brown St. For information call the centre at 250-494-9377, email dropinsummerland@gmail.com or contact the band leader at 250-809-2795.

Admission is by donation with all proceeds going to the centre. The suggested donation is $10.