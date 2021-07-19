BIA gets $10,000 to help redevelop Hawthorne Square

Money donated by the Scriptures Productions Inc. after filming 'Peacemaker' in Cloverdale for last seven months

Cloverdale BIA president Dean Moore and City of Surrey Film Liaison Officer James Monk received a cheque for $10,000 from the Scriptures Productions Inc. that will go towards the redevelopment of Hawthorne Square. The Scriptures gave the community donation to the BIA after they wrapped filming in Cloverdale after seven months. (Submitted)

The redevelopment of Hawthorne Square got $10,000 closer to completion July 15.

The Scriptures Productions Inc. donated the money to the Cloverdale BIA after filming “Peacemaker” at various locations over the past few months.

James Monk, the city’s film liaison officer was instrumental in getting the donation.

Monk approached Scriptures three months ago and asked if they’d consider a community donation once filming wrapped.

The production company used two recurring locations in the Cloverdale, a variety of locations in Surrey, and a bunch of other locations in the Lower Mainland.

Rick Fearon, location manager for Scriptures Productions said he’d like to thank the City of Surrey and the people of Cloverdale for their patience and support during their filming run.

“On behalf of the production team, we would like to thank you for working with us during the height of the pandemic,” Fearon said. “We appreciate how very welcoming and accommodating residents, businesses, and staff have been.”

Fearon said over the course of the seven-month production run, Scriptures spent more than $1.2 million on local businesses in Surrey, including set construction, logistics, and feeding their film crews.

Paul Orazietti, executive director for the Cloverdale BIA, said film-company donations are rare.

“It’s not normal. It doesn’t happen very often,” he said. “But it’s a mark of good will and we appreciate it.”

He said the redevelopment of Hawthorne is moving incrementally ahead.

Orazietti said the BIA is waiting to hear if grant applicationas have been approved. One of those will be announced in September. The BIA is also considering applying for some infrastructure grants.

“Were trying to get the City of Surrey and other levels of government to assist in doing things that repair infrastructure.”

“Peacemaker” is a spinoff of the James Gunn directed Suicide Squad films. The eight-episode series is set to drop on HBO Max in January and tells the origins of the eponymous character—played by John Cena.

