Betty and The Kid will descend upon Milkcrate Records

A rare musical collaboration of vintage folk music and hip-hop will perform at Milkcrate Records May 31.
Betty Supple and Aubrey Burke have come together as Betty and the Kid and picked up two instruments they’ve never played before — Supple chose the Autoharp and Burke chose the drums to create a new blend of music.
“We made this duo that was incorporating both of our sounds, hers being cheeky, soulful folk music and mine being more obscure art folk and mixed with electronic. It ended up becoming a folk hip-hop jam that we will be performing,” Burke said.
The duo met last year and play in another band together, the Honey Tongues; a seven piece collective. They are constantly performing as solo artists as well as in other projects, sharing their music with Canada while touring.
“I want to bring something different to the scene and have people leave saying they haven’t experienced that before,” Burke said.
Tickets are ten dollars at the door, the event begins at 6:30 p.m. at Milkcrate Records along with Leila Neverland.
