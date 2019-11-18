Best filmmakers of B.C. and world featured at Chilliwack Independent Film Festival

This marks the third year for CIFF which will be showing 39 different films at Cottonwood 4 Cinemas

The Chilliwack Independent Film Festival returns for its third edition this weekend.

The three-day film festival will showcase the best of independent cinema from across B.C. and the world and it’s taking place Nov. 23 and 24 at Cottonwood 4 Cinemas.

Rated in the top 100 best-reviewed festivals in the world, CIFF will feature a variety of feature films, short films, documentaries and more from local talent and international filmmakers. Most screening blocks will also include Q&As with filmmakers present, plus a selection of craft beer.

The festival launches with an opening mixer on Friday Nov. 22 at Cowork Chilliwack (free to all) with screenings from the newly launched 48 hour film competition. People formed teams to create, direct and edit a film in only 48 hours during Nov. 15 to 17.

Then on Saturday and Sunday, the festival heads to the Cottonwood 4 Cinema with 39 films across eight screenings blocks. There will also be four films from Chilliwack itself.

Closing the festival on Sunday night will be an Oscar-styled award ceremony in the theatre with more than 10 hand-crafted, custom-made awards given out for categories such as Best of B.C., Best Director and the Chilliwack Student Film.

Schedule:

Saturday, Nov. 23

12:30 p.m. – Documentaries: A block dedicated to showcasing the best documentaries around Canada. CIFF will end the block with a special festival screener of a documentary on Humboldt and the director will be present for a Q&A after.

3pm – Women In Film: A block showcasing an array of strong female auteurs from across the world including Abbotsford’s own Melanie Jones and her film Shuttlecock.

5:30 p.m. – Cult and Craft Short Films: An eclectic mix of short films that will both shock and delight. Craft beer and wine provided by sponsors Ravens Brewing and Old Yale Brewing.

7:30 p.m. – Saint Frances: A feature film fresh off the back of winning the South by Southwest Audience award.

9:30 p.m. – Greener Grass: A surreal and brilliant feature film shown at Sundance and SXSW.

Sunday, Nov. 24

12:30 p.m. – Student Films: CIFF’s first screening block dedicated to student films from across B.C.

3 p.m. – Final Short Films: The final short film block with Oscar-calibre shorts focusing on the theme of identity.

5:30 p.m. – Ash: Fresh off its world premiere at Vancouver Film Festival, B.C. filmmaker Andrew Huculiak follows up his debut smash hit Violent with his sophomore feature Ash. Synopsis: A reporter is accused of a crime involving a forest fire that threatens his small town.

7:30 p.m. – Awards Ceremony: Oscar-styled award ceremony with nominated filmmakers. This year CIFF is also presenting a Script To Screen award at the ceremony to a local Chilliwack high school student who will receive help in making her first film with experienced professionals and more than $10,000 of in-kind equipment rental, etc.

CIFF runs Saturday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 24 at Cottonwood 4 Cinemas from 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The opening mixer is Friday, Nov. 22 at Cowork Chilliwack from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Ticket Info: Tickets $6 per screening block, $30 for a festival pass ($2 membership, one time fee). You can purchase tickets at the Cottonwood Box Office or on our site: www.ciff.ca/attend/tickets.

