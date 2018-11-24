Belmont Christmas concert a seasonal treat

Rick Stiebel/News staff

A favourite West Shore holiday performance takes centre stage on Thursday, Dec. 6 when Belmont Secondary School presents its annual Christmas Concert. Students in the school’s acclaimed music department have been practising since September for the event, a West Shore tradition that dates back more than a decade, said Anya Ralph, a member of the Belmont music executive who performs with the concert band, drum line and vocal jazz ensembles. “I’m very excited to be doing my first show with Belmont,” she noted. “We’re doing a bunch of different musical pieces with a variety of story lines. It should be super fun.”

All of the music department’s ensembles, including the concert bands, vocal jazz, choir, winds, drum line and jazz and rhythm and blues bands are involved in the show, said music executive member Jeff Corney. There’s also some student combos involved. added Corney, a member of the jazz and rhythm and blues bands. “There’s a lot of variety, even within the different ensembles.”

The concert features a medley of popular Christmas songs and much more, said music executive member Steven MacAskill, who performs with senior winds, jazz band and choir. “We selected a variety of tunes that will appeal to a broad range of ages, so it’s truly something the whole family can enjoy.”

The concert has been moved from the school’s theatre to the Spotswood gym this year to accommodate more people. Tickets are by donation and available at the door starting at 6:30 p.m., with the show slated to begin at 7.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com