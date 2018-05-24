Beaver Valley May Days this weekend

Community
• Friday, Beaver Valley Curling Rink, 7 p.m. Beaver Valley 2018 Citizen of the Year, Dianne Miller, will be recognized. Public ceremony will be followed by fireworks in Haines Park.
• Friday, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening of dancing to the big-band sounds of the SwingSationS. All welcome. Tickets $20 each, available at Trail Coffee & Tea Co., Mallard’s Source For Sports in Castlegar and Country Roads General Store in Fruitvale. To reserve call 250.367.6115.
• Saturday, Trail United Church, Knox Hall 1:30 p.m. Society For the Protection and Care of Seniors will hold their AGM. All welcome to hear a presentation on Rural Health: Improving Health Care in Small Towns. Located 1300 Pine Ave.
• Saturday, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 7:30 p.m. to midnight. May Days Dance featuring Gary Morissette & The Unknown Culprits.Tickets available at village office and at the door.
• Sunday, Gyro Park, 9:30 a.m. check-in time for Greater Trail MS Walk. Family-oriented event that raises funds in support of the fight to end MS. Walk begins at 11 a.m. For info call Steph Troughton at 778.989.1469.
• Monday (May 28), Genelle Hall, 7 p.m. Presentation on Kootenay area wildflowers given by Hazel Beynon and Muriel Walton of the West Kootenay Naturalists. Everyone welcome, no charge. For info call Hazel at 250.365.7806.
Upcoming
• June 1, VISAC Gallery 5:30-8 p.m. Crowe Art Showcase art of Crowe high school students many mediums and styles of talented young artists. Everyone invited light refreshments.
• June 1, Bailey Theatre 7 p.m. JL Crowe Players present The Wizard of Oz. Runs again, same venue, June 2 at 7 p.m.
• June 2, Gyro Park Trail Walk for Arthritis, 8:30 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. start time for one and five km walk. Visit walkforarthritis.ca for info, or contact Adam Romano at 250.712.1659, email trailwalkforarthritis@arthritis.ca.
• June 2, Trail United Church, 1-3 p.m. Neighbourhood Grans to Grans host a Strawberry Tea. Admission by donation.
• June 6, Trail United Church, 7:30 p.m. La Cafamore celebrates 10 years of performing in the Kootenay with Dvorak’s piano quintet Op. 81 and Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante.
• June 6, Trail Aquatic Centre, 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. for “Give It a Try.” Must be 55+ to participate in a variety of sports that are part of the 55+ BC Games. Pre-register by June 4. For info contact Trail parks at 250.364.0858 or 250.364.0888.