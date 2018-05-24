Beaver Valley May Days this weekend

Events in Trail and Greater Area for the week of May 24 to May 30

Grapevine events for the next week include the kick off for Beaver Valley May Days on Friday with the Citizen of the Year award followed by fireworks. (Jim Bailey photo)

Community

• Friday, Beaver Valley Curling Rink, 7 p.m. Beaver Valley 2018 Citizen of the Year, Dianne Miller, will be recognized. Public ceremony will be followed by fireworks in Haines Park.

• Friday, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening of dancing to the big-band sounds of the SwingSationS. All welcome. Tickets $20 each, available at Trail Coffee & Tea Co., Mallard’s Source For Sports in Castlegar and Country Roads General Store in Fruitvale. To reserve call 250.367.6115.

• Saturday, Trail United Church, Knox Hall 1:30 p.m. Society For the Protection and Care of Seniors will hold their AGM. All welcome to hear a presentation on Rural Health: Improving Health Care in Small Towns. Located 1300 Pine Ave.

• Saturday, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 7:30 p.m. to midnight. May Days Dance featuring Gary Morissette & The Unknown Culprits.Tickets available at village office and at the door.

• Sunday, Gyro Park, 9:30 a.m. check-in time for Greater Trail MS Walk. Family-oriented event that raises funds in support of the fight to end MS. Walk begins at 11 a.m. For info call Steph Troughton at 778.989.1469.

• Monday (May 28), Genelle Hall, 7 p.m. Presentation on Kootenay area wildflowers given by Hazel Beynon and Muriel Walton of the West Kootenay Naturalists. Everyone welcome, no charge. For info call Hazel at 250.365.7806.

Upcoming

• June 1, VISAC Gallery 5:30-8 p.m. Crowe Art Showcase art of Crowe high school students many mediums and styles of talented young artists. Everyone invited light refreshments.

• June 1, Bailey Theatre 7 p.m. JL Crowe Players present The Wizard of Oz. Adaptation of the allegorical tale, Dorothy travels on a journey that is both menacing and enlightening. Runs again, same venue, June 2 at 7 p.m.

• June 2, Gyro Park Trail Walk for Arthritis, 8:30 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. start time for one and five km walk. Visit walkforarthritis.ca for info, or contact Adam Romano at 250.712.1659, email trailwalkforarthritis@arthritis.ca.

• June 2, Trail United Church, 1-3 p.m. Neighbourhood Grans to Grans host a Strawberry Tea. Admission by donation.

• June 6, Trail United Church, 7:30 p.m. La Cafamore celebrates 10 years of performing in the Kootenay with Dvorak’s piano quintet Op. 81 and Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante.

• June 6, Trail Aquatic Centre, 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. for “Give It a Try.” Must be 55+ to participate in a variety of sports that are part of the 55+ BC Games. Pre-register by June 4. For info contact Trail parks at 250.364.0858 or 250.364.0888.

• June 6, Trail riverfront, 4-8 p.m. for Trail Market on the Esplanade. Live music by HY2, great selection of vendors, food, and a Family Zone.

• June 8, Trail Memorial Centre, 4-8 p.m. 2018 Kootenay Healthy Lifestyles Expo. Exhibitors, renowned speakers and demonstrations. Runs again June 9 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

• June 14, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park 2018 begins with a performance by the Maple Leaf Band. Bring a lawn chair. Admission by donation, toonie suggested.