Beatles tribute band to play in Parksville

Argentinian group back for third tour of Canada

The Parksville Legion will be graced by the sounds of The Beatles on Saturday, June 15.

The Beatles Experience is a Beatles tribute band hailing from Argentina.

The group has achieved international recognition for their musicianship as well as their Beatles tribute performances. They’ve been together since 2011.

They’ll be playing all over B.C. and Alberta for this summer’s tour.

Manager Gayna Thompson says they’ve been very well-received in the past.

“Not only are they extremely talented, but young, handsome and very charming, too,” said Thompson

In September, the group will be teaming up with an Elvis tribute artist to re-enact a historic evening where The Beatles met Elvis at Graceland in the 1960s.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Parksville Legion, and tickets are $20 at the door.

