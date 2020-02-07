Beachflicks announces February movie viewing in Qualicum Beach

'Stan and Ollie' will play at Eaglecrest Golf Course on Feb. 13

‘Stan and Ollie’ is the film offered up for the February edition of Beachflicks. (Courtesy of Beachflicks)

Qualicum Beach movie-viewing organization Beachflicks will play ‘Stan and Ollie’ at Eaglecrest Golf Course in Qualicum Beach on Thursday, Feb. 13.

Beachflicks shows critically acclaimed films, in partnership with the Toronto International Film Festival.

Stan and Ollie features the story of Laurel and Hardy. They are facing an uncertain future as the era of Hollywood films is behind them.

The film tracks their journey as they set out to reconnect with fans through a tour of variety halls in Britain in 1953. The shows do well, but Stan and Ollie face interpersonal tension and failing health.

The movie is a tribute to a pair of well-loved entertainers and look behind the scenes of their creative bond.

Doors for the film are at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. The cost is $7 per person. For more information visit www.beachflicks.ca.

– NEWS Staff, submitted

