BC Culture Days will kick off in Mission

BC Culture Days has officially announced that this year’s annual provincial Culture Days kickoff event will be presented in partnership with the Mission Cultural Resources Commission in Mission on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Heritage Park Centre.

The launch in Mission is a Mosaic of Cultures and will showcase a broad range of cultural activities by notable and emerging members of Mission’s arts and culture community.

Beginning with the official opening ceremony, including a welcome by Leq’ a: mel First Nation, the public will be invited to experience a kaleidoscope of cultural activities, such as artist demos, hands-on arts and crafts, artist talks, storytelling, workshops, and samplings from Mission’s vibrant food culture.

“Building upon past efforts, the Mission Cultural Resources Commission has made a concerted effort since 2016 to cultivate participation in Culture Days and make it into a major annual event in the community,” said Val Billesberger.

“Every year, the commission establishes a task group to organize the celebrations. Through their extraordinary efforts and the extensive support of Mission’s vibrant arts and culture community, along with local businesses, Culture Days celebrations have grown substantially. Their success was even noted nationally, having made the national Top Ten list in 2017 and 2018, and placing 5th overall in Canada for the number of activities held during Culture Days for cities with a population under 50,000.”

The Culture Days weekend is set to take place across Canada this year from September 27-29. In BC, up to 600 free activities are presented across the province each year, inviting the public behind the scenes to connect with creative people in their community and discover new arts and cultural practices.

Artists and cultural groups interested in presenting a free activity during Culture Days are invited to register online at CultureDays.ca. For inclusion in the BC Culture Days marketing and publicity campaign, participants must register before July 31, 2019.