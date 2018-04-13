BC Book Prize author tour coming to Kimberley

The Kimberley Public Library will be hosting two authors next week, and residents are invited to come out and meet them on Thursday, April 19 at 7 p.m. at the Library.

Meet the authors of an Honest Women by Jónína Kirton and Zero Repeat Forever by G.S. Prendergast.

The authors are two of this year’s BC Book Prize finalists, Jónína Kirton and G.S. Prendergast.

Kirton has been shortlisted for the Dorothy Livesay Poetry Prize wrote ‘An Honest Woman’ (Talonbooks).

An Honest Woman by Jónína Kirton confronts us with beauty and ugliness in the wholesome riot that is sex, love, and marriage. From the perspective of a mixed-race woman, Kirton engages with Simone de Beauvoir and Donald Trump to unravel the norms of femininity and sexuality that continue to adhere today. Kirton recalls her own upbringing, during which she was told to find a good husband who would “make an honest woman” out of her. Exploring the lives of many women, including her mother, her contemporaries, and well-known sex-crime stories such as the case of Elisabeth Fritzl, Kirton mines the personal to loosen the grip of patriarchal and colonial impositions.

Jónína Kirton is a prairie-born Métis/Icelandic poet, author, and facilitator. In 2016 she received the Emerging Artist Award from the City of Vancouver.

Prendergast is the author of Zero Repeat Forever (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers). That book has been shortlisted for the Sheila A. Egoff Children’s Literature Prize.

“He has no voice or name, only a rank: Eighth. He doesn’t know the details of the mission, only the directives that hum in his mind. Dart the humans. Leave them where they fall. Sixteen-year-old Raven is at summer camp when the terrifying armored Nahx invade. Isolated in the wilderness, Raven and her fellow campers can only stay put. Await rescue. Thrown together in a violent, unfamiliar world, Eighth and Raven should feel only hate and fear. But when Raven is injured, and Eighth deserts his unit, their survival comes to depend on trusting each other.”

G.S. Prendergast is the author of Wicket Season, The Frail Days, and two novels in verse: Capricious and Audacious, which won the Westchester Fiction Award and was shortlisted for the CLA Young Adult Book Award and the White Pine Award.

More information on all the finalists is available at www.bcbookprizes.ca