BBQ and Blues Night coming to Aldergrove

Some smoking' hot barbecue and blues served at Aldergrove's Coghlan Hall, April 21

Some smoking’ hot barbecue and blues will be served at the “BBQ & Blues Night” at Aldergrove’s Çoghlan Hall.

The event takes place on Friday, April 21 at the historic hall located at 6795 256th St., Aldergrove.

Featuring Memphis Mike’s Southern-Style BBQ the food will be followed by some great entertainment with special musical guests.

Mike’s Southern-Style BBQ Food Truck opens at 5 p.m., so come on down and feast on the best barbecue in the valley.

Admission is just a five dollar minimum donation, all of which goes to the musicians and the non-profit hall society, but reservations are a must by emailing: Blues@EE4.net