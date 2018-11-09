Barriere Band looking to take on the local music scene and then the world

Local musicians Tyler Hall Chevrefills and Dustin Doherty have come together to create the high energy, hard rocking Punk Duo known as Let's Go.

Local musicians Tyler Hall Chevrefills and Dustin Doherty have come together to create the high energy, hard rocking Punk Duo known as Let’s Go.

Tyler and Dusty have played together in various bands in the past but have resurfaced in the genre where they truly belong.

Let’s Go’s four song debut album was released on Oct. 20, and has received accolades from all across Canada and the U.S.A. Their song, Remove My Brain, has received genourous airplay on Kamloops radio stations as well as many internet stations. Let’s Go also released the music video for their song “Aliens Dream About You “. In the short time since it has been released it has been viewed over 15,000 times which is extremely good for any song, never mind a punk song from small town British Columbia.

Tyler and Dusty will be holding their album release party on Nov. 17, at the Barriere Motor Inn Pub and would like to invite all of their friends and family to come down and join them for a night of live local music. Let’s Go’s live shows are already gaining a reputation for being a high energy, fast paced good time, and they are only getting better. They have invited their musical friends Patrick McNiece and Michelle Rutschke to join them on the stage so this promises to be an exciting night.

The Interior of B.C. music scene is blossoming right now with several musicians looking to make the next step in their careers. This is an exciting time musically for our area and it is important that we get out there and support our local musicians.

If you would like more information on Let’s Go be sure to check them out on Facebook or search letsgo_bc on Instagram. You can also stream their music on Spotify, Google Music, Apple music, Youtube and iTunes. Or perhaps the best option of all is to come check out one of their upcoming high energy shows.